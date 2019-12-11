Bigg Boss 13: KRK targets Salman Khan in his latest post

MUMBAI: Kamal R Khan aka KRK started his career in Bollywood as an actor and producer with the film Deshdrohi in 2008. He made his television debut in Bigg Boss 3 and is always in the news for the wrong reasons.

He closely watches the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. After every episode, he shares his views or even criticizes someone or the other on his social media handle. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, from Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma, KRK has always targeted almost everyone, however, this time it is the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Just recently, KRK took to his handle and shared a post where he is slamming Dabangg Khan for his comment on Arhaan Khan. Well, on the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed that since he knows Rashami Desai for long, he had to reveal Arhaan’s truth which is, he is married and has a kid. KRK has something to say about this matter. His now-deleted post read, ‘Salman khan himself said that he knows #RashamiDesai for longest time. So what Salman has done for her? Of course Rashmi won’t meet Salman without reason. So how can Salman blame only Arhan?’

He also added, ‘Many Bollywood ppl are calling and asking me that why I am commenting about #SalmanKhan? Kyon Bhai #Salman Khuda Hai Kaya, Jo Agar Woh Galat Kare, Toh Usko Galat Nahi Kaha Jaa Sakta? He is also a human being and he can also be wrong. Wrong can’t be right coz Salman is doing it.’

