Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek is proud of Arti Singh’s journey; plans a special meal for sister

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress. Known for soaps like Maayka, Uttaran and Sasural Simar Ka, the pretty lady is now making headlines for the reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Arti has had a wonderful journey by far and has managed to garner a lot of praises for her understanding and will power. The contestant was lauded by many for performing well during many tasks like a true contender. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has come a very far way in the show and has managed to make it to the Top six with the love of her fans.

Ahead of the finale, Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek opened up about his sister’s journey on the show. Arti entered the Bigg Boss 13 house with her brother, Krushna Abhishek by her side. With the show at its end, she will have her brother standing by the door to receive her with a warm heart and pride in his eyes for the journey Arti has had on the show.

Speaking about how Arti’s family thinks of her achievement, her brother Krushna Abhishek mentioned how proud he is of his sister. “It’s a big thing for us as a family and for Arti that she has reached so far in the game and she is in the Top six. I honestly didn’t think she would survive in the game for so long. But the game has shown the world the real Arti, someone who has a lot of patience, she hasn’t spoken ill about anyone’s family, or used foul language, she’s maintained her full dignity throughout the game,” said Krushna about her journey.

Talking about Arti in the past and much more, Krushna added, “Arti has always been underconfident, seeing Chichimama (Govinda), Ragini and I do so well professionally, she did have a lot of pressure going into the house. But I am waiting for her to come out of the house and see the number of fans she has garnered, the kind of love people have been showering on her. I can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love,” and mentioned how he can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love.

Krushna further said, “When I went to Dubai, Bangalore, even on the streets people stopped me and congratulated me for Arti and the way she’s played the game. She has become famous not because of a character she played on screen but because she showed her real self to the world. I think that’s a big thing and she has come out of the shadow of Chichi mama and me.”

Sharing what has he planned for her welcome, Krushna said, "She loves mere haat ka chicken curry and dal, so I am going to cook that for once she is out of the house. I think it’s going to take her some time to get used to the environment at home, we might have to play music for her to wake up," laughed Krushna.

What do you think about Arti Singh’s journey? And who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment section below.