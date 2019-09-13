News

Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti Singh to participate in the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 11:33 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. It has made an audience for itself who always look forward to the new season. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the show is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to go on air from the end of this month. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.

As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. According to the latest reports, actress Aarti Singh is going to be locked up inside the house. A source close to her told SpotboyE.com that she has already signed the contract. 

Aarti is the younger sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek and the niece of Bollywood star Govinda. She is known for her work in soaps like Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Uttaran.

 

past seven days