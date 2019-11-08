News

Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek wants Arti Singh to stop talking to Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is a reality show that has been entertaining viewers with season after season. Season 13 of the show is currently on air and the drama inside the house has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.  One contestant to constantly make headlines is Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla has barely made any friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Thanks to his temper, he has more enemies than best friends. Arti Singh though is among the few ones who are close to Sidharth Shukla. Their equation seems to be changing for a few days and now, it is Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek who feels that she should stop talking to him completely. He feels that Sidharth does not talk to women decently and hence, she should just cut her ties with him.

In a conversation with News18, Krushna Abhishek was quoted saying, "He doesn't speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, who zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He's been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following."

However, he called him a nice man and blamed it on the game for his behaviour. He further added, “I don’t know him very well, but I think he is a nice guy. Situations become such in the Bigg Boss house that you react in such a manner. I also have a temper, but I control myself. He should also learn to control, that's my suggestion for him.”

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla

