News

Bigg Boss 13: Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother feels Sidharth Shukla can win

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 12:22 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He has been part of several television shows including Balika Vadhu, Love U Zindagi, and Dil Se Dil Tak. His latest TV project is the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. 

His loyal fans are supporting him, and now another person to support him is his Balika Vadhu's late co-star Pratyusha Banerjee's mother, Soma Banerjee. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Soma Banerjee shared what she feels about Sidharth. 

She said, "Well, Sidharth can win. I am not following the show but I keep hearing good things about him from whosoever is watching the proceedings. For the record, he was very good with Pratyusha too. I remember he once came over to my house to especially eat litti chokhas- a Bihar specialty. He had tasted those when Pratyusha had apparently taken them on the sets a couple of times. We spent a great evening with him.” 

“I wish Sidharth all the best to pull off Bigg Boss 13," added Soma Banerjee. 

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, Balika Vadhu, Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots...

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots in Delhi for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

past seven days