Bigg Boss 13: Legal notice sent to Arhaan's mother

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss has been full of entertainment and arguments. While we are just two weeks away from witnessing the finale of Bigg Boss 13, but one topic, that has, time and again, made headlines in the show is Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. We all know that Rashami Desai was in for a shock when Salman Khan told her during Weekend Ka Vaar that Arhaan Khan is married and has a child, and although the actress admitted that she knew about Arhaan’s marriage, in the recent episode, Rashami’s BFF, Devoleena, who entered the house as Rashami’s connection, told Salman Khan that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now in the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, we saw Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee discussing Arhaan Khan and we all know that Devoleena is not too fond of Arhaan Khan, and in the episode, Devoleena is seen telling Rashami that Arhaan was only using her fame and money and that she should open her eyes now. And to this, Rashami says that she wants to close that chapter now. Furthermore, Devoleena tells Rashami that somebody told her that Arhaan has done something on Rashami and that they've visited an astrologer and done something to her and to this, Rashami says that it is not possible.

If you remember, Salman had revealed that Arhaan’s family was living in Rashami’s house, and to this, Devoleena revealed that a legal notice was sent to Arhaan's mother and sister.

Credits: Pinkvilla