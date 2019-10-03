News

Bigg Boss 13: THIS made Rashami Desai cry for Siddharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 01:55 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a bang! Starring Salman Khan as the host once again, it kick-started recently. Unlike last year, the ongoing season features only film and TV celebrities and no commoners. Popular actors like Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Devleena Bhattacharjee are some of the participants of the reality show. 

Just recently, a promo of Bigg Boss 13 that was shared on the social media handles of the channel, suggested a new love story between Dil Se Dil Tak co-actors Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla might be on the cards. Now, the latest promo shows Rashami Desai crying for Siddharth Shukla! In the promo, we can see the contestants being assigned a hospital task, wherein a team member has to remain seated until the light goes off.  As the task begins, the opposing team members are shown subjecting Siddharth Shukla to all kinds of torturous things to get him off his seat. Right from waxing to slathering Siddharth with cow dung, the opposing team leaves no stone unturned. Throughout, Rashami Desai seems distressed and upset over Siddharth being subjected to this. The actress also starts crying over Siddharth’s pain. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Bigg Boss, Colors tv, Salman Khan, Koena Mitra, Bigg Boss 13, TV celebrities, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Devleena Bhattacharjee,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days