Bigg Boss 13: THIS made Rashami Desai cry for Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a bang! Starring Salman Khan as the host once again, it kick-started recently. Unlike last year, the ongoing season features only film and TV celebrities and no commoners. Popular actors like Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Devleena Bhattacharjee are some of the participants of the reality show.



Just recently, a promo of Bigg Boss 13 that was shared on the social media handles of the channel, suggested a new love story between Dil Se Dil Tak co-actors Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla might be on the cards. Now, the latest promo shows Rashami Desai crying for Siddharth Shukla! In the promo, we can see the contestants being assigned a hospital task, wherein a team member has to remain seated until the light goes off. As the task begins, the opposing team members are shown subjecting Siddharth Shukla to all kinds of torturous things to get him off his seat. Right from waxing to slathering Siddharth with cow dung, the opposing team leaves no stone unturned. Throughout, Rashami Desai seems distressed and upset over Siddharth being subjected to this. The actress also starts crying over Siddharth’s pain.



Take a look below: