Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima and Vishal taunt each other

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The latest piece revolves around Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo has been grabbing eyeballs for their issues and arguments. After throwing a chappal at Vishal, Madhurima took her fight with Vishal a notch higher when she hit him with a frying pan. It so happened that Vishal started throwing water on Madhurima, and despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss, Vishal continued to spill water on her. As expected, Madhurima lost her cool and in a fit of rage, she hit on Vishal's butt with a frying pan.

Now, as punishment, Bigg Boss announced that the two will be locked inside a cage until the weekend wherein Salman will decide as to what punishment should be meted out on the two. Now post their fight, when Vishal and Madhurima were sitting in the bedroom, and the housemates were discussing who was right and who was wrong and were seen taking sides, an angry Vishal told Madhurima that he has made her. On hearing this, Madhurima gets agitated and tells him that he was a nobody and she has made him.

Not just this, Madhurima taunts him by saying that he has no virtue of his own and he should be thankful that she dated him while she was one-film old and he had nothing in his hands. She also mocked him by saying that he just did four shows and thinks so high of himself. In his defence, Vishal says that he has always said no to working with her. Also, Vishal stated that he said a no to do the dance reality show with her but it was Tuli who insisted on doing. As part of the punishment, Madhurima and Vishal have been jailed and the jailor is Rashami Desai.

What do you think about the duo’s fight? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits: Pinkvilla