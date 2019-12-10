Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh’s sweet conversation will make you wish they patch up soon!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been a roller coaster journey not just for the contestants but also for the viewers. Every day, we notice some drama going on in the house. While we see many friends turning into foes and showing different shades to their personality to survive in the house, relationship dynamics also change.



The audience saw Madhurima Tuli making a wild-card entry in the house a few days ago. Her ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh is also present in the house, and a lot drama was bound to happen. The previous episodes saw Madhurima lashing out at Vishal for being insensitive and never respecting her. The duo gets into a war of words and openly talks about what went wrong in their relationship.



But yesterday, we saw them spending some good time together and trying to get over their differences. Madhurima jokingly also said that she'll follow Vishal where ever he goes.



Madhurima said sorry to Vishal and they decided to be friends. Jokingly, Madhurima said, 'Jahan jahan jaaoge, piche piche aaungi', to which, Vishal responded saying that she is obsessed with him. It was very sweet to see them laughing together. The lady sweetly pulled Vishal's nose while he kissed her on her forehead.



Have a look.



Awww… We really want these two to resolve their differences and become friends if not relationship partners. What say?Credits: SpotboyE