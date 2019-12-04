Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli has starred in THESE films alongside Akshay Kumar!

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed the headlines a while ago as they participated in Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple. The fights they had on the show are talked about even now. Soon after, Vishal entered the Bigg Boss house.

And in a recent twist, Madhurima made a banging entry in the house as a wild-card contestant, leaving Vishal shocked. Though the actress has made some successful appearances in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya as Tanu, Chandrakanta as Princess Chandrakanta, do you know that she even starred in a few Bollywood movies and that too opposite Akshay Kumar? Well, in case you guys are unaware of it, she was seen in Baby and Naam Shabana. Madhurima played Akshay’s wife in both the films.

Well, now that this couple will stay under the same roof in front of several cameras, do you think their equation will change?

Credits: SpotboyE