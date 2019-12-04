News

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli has starred in THESE films alongside Akshay Kumar!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed the headlines a while ago as they participated in Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple. The fights they had on the show are talked about even now. Soon after, Vishal entered the Bigg Boss house.

And in a recent twist, Madhurima made a banging entry in the house as a wild-card contestant, leaving Vishal shocked. Though the actress has made some successful appearances in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya as Tanu, Chandrakanta as Princess Chandrakanta, do you know that she even starred in a few Bollywood movies and that too opposite Akshay Kumar? Well, in case you guys are unaware of it, she was seen in Baby and Naam Shabana. Madhurima played Akshay’s wife in both the films.

Well, now that this couple will stay under the same roof in front of several cameras, do you think their equation will change?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in...

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in Juhu
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj

past seven days