Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli lets go of all the negativity by doing this!

11 Feb 2020 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: Wild-card contestant Madhurima Tuli, during her stay in the BB13 house, was frequently in the news for her continuous fights with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. The former couple would often get into a war of words, and things took an ugly turn when Madhurima got violent. It happened after Vishal was teasing her and she hit his butt with a pan. The actress received a lot of criticism for her action and was soon ousted from the game show. And, now, it looks like Madhurima decided to let go all the negativity, as she recently vacationed in Goa.

Taking to her Instagram account, Madhurima Tuli shared a couple of glimpses from her beachy vacay and she looks content.

She captioned then, 'Work cum vacation is always fun.. Something exciting coming up will let you know soon.'

Have a look at afew photographs and videos.

