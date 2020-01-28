Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli refuses to enter the house again

MUMBAI: Wild card contestant Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the BB13 house shortly after her huge fight with her ex, Vishal Aditya Singh.

No one can forget the moment when an infuriated Madhurima sprung into action, took a frying pan, and repeatedly spanked Vishal, as her threw water on her. Post that, she was evicted.

The makers had already approached the actress to re-enter for the family week. This week, the contestants’ close ones will be entering yet again and staying for 4 days.

The story goes that the makers were contemplating bringing back Madhurima to support her former lover, Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo shared a love-hate relationship in the house. However, when we had contacted the actress she said, 'Vishal can’t be my family after all that happened between us inside the house.'

What is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE