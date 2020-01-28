Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli says Vishal can’t be her family after all that happened between them

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli, who is one of the most popular television actresses, was recently seen in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13.

Known for TV soaps like Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, she had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. She got evicted recently. After a violent fight with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh and low score on the list, she was evicted from the house.

Now, report has it that the makers had already approached the actress to re-enter for the family week. The story goes that the makers were contemplating to bring back Madhurima to support her former lover, Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo shared a love-hate relationship in the house. However, when SpotboyE.com contacted the actress she said ‘No’ and further added, “Vishal can’t be my family after all that happened between us inside the house.”

