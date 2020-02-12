Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij feels Shehnaaz Gill is mature enough to handle Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens. Amidst the drama, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines for their equation. Popular television actress Mahhi Vij has been a huge fan of both the contestants.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s sweet and sour blooming love story is fun to watch. In recent times, the actress took to her Twitter handle and mentioned not wanting to watch this season, if there is no love between the two. After their huge showdown in one of the episodes, the actress was seen rooting for the duo and asking why no one was not trying to patch them up.

She has again taken to her social media handle wherein she is seen justifying herself why they are a perfect match for each other and Shehnaaz being a strong woman.

Mahhi wrote, “#ShehnaazGill has a lot of self respect she is mature enuff to handle #SidharthShukla n he knows how to handle her when she is upset so end of the story they look cute together #SidNaazInTopTwo”.

Bigg Boss 13 is now heading towards its finale. Who do you think will win the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.