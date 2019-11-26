Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij wants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to get hitched

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens. Amidst the drama, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines for their camaraderie.



The two have grown quite close in Bigg Boss 13 house. They are best of friends and in fact, Sidharth on Weekend Ka Vaar stated that the feelings he has for Shehnaaz are different. Soon #SidnaazConfess started trending on Twitter. Now, the trend has moved on to #SidnaazGetMarried after Mahhi Vij stated that she wants Sidharth and Shehnaaz to tie the knot as soon as they are out of the show. Mahhi Vij along with husband Jay Bhanushali appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar to support their friends and that's when this got revealed.



It seems that Mahhi is quite a big fan of Shehnaaz Gill and finds her an entertaining person. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry has been the hot topic of discussion on social media and guess, even Mahhi likes it. It was Jay who stated that Mahhi loves Shehnaaz and at times, she is even ready to fight with him if he says anything against her. And then Jay stated that Mahhi wants Sidharth and Shehnaaz to marry as soon as they are done with the show. Soon the fans of the two contestants started trending #SidnaazGetMarried.



Check out some of the comments here:

Dont worry #SidNaaz fans sher k sherni k sath hi rahega billi aur saamp k sath nahi . #SidharthaShukla aur #Shehnaaz k beech koi b ajao they will b together. #SidnaazGetMarried ka kya khaya hai doston? #staystrongsidharth pic.twitter.com/tmlDEGOBXh — Noman (@itsmethenum1) November 24, 2019