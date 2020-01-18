Bigg Boss 13: Mahira fights with Paras

MUMBAI: In yesterday's episode, Shefali, who is sitting with Paras, Sid, and Mahira, tells them that there isn't anything remaining to fight upon. She also says that there aren't heavy weighted issues. Mahira tells her that if they want a reason to fight, then she can give one by fighting with somebody.

Paras stops her from doing so by saying that she will start the fight and then he will have to intervene. Mahira takes offence and asks him if she can't do anything of her own. Sidharth then lsays if Paras is doing something for you with good intentions then it's good.

Mahira then says that everyone is coming and telling her that she is inside the house only because of Paras. Sidharth says if she knows his intentions and feelings then why all these things are bothering her. The actor also says that there is no denying in the fact that Paras has always helped her despite she not asking for it. She says that Paras also knows that she need not prove herself to anyone.

Mahira then says that she is in the house only because Paras interferes in her matters.

Credits: TOI