Bigg Boss 13: Mahira to openly declare her love for Paras?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

The show is getting interesting day by day as the love triangle between Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra is going on. Even though Mahira and Shehnaaz have been friends from quite some time, they often have fought over Paras. A day back, Shehnaaz declared that she loves Paras and fought with him and Mahira for attention. Now, in the upcoming episode, Mahira will be seen openly declaring her love for Paras.

In a promo of tonight’s episode, we get to see Mahira shouting on Shehnaaz and accusing her that she has always had problems with her closeness to Paras. Sharma openly declares her liking for Paras and warns Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras. Mahira says, ‘Pasand Hai Mujhe, Door Reh Usse.” Shehnaaz tells Mahira that if she has issues with her liking for Paras then it is her own problem. Shehnaaz fights back and tells her that she isn’t jealous of her. Mahira kisses Paras to make her angry and while they both are shouting on each other, Paras kisses Mahira.

Now, it remains to be seen if this fight between Mahira and Shehnaaz affects their friendship and their bond with Paras. Also, it will be interesting to see how Sidharth Shukla reacts to Mahira and Shehnaaz’ fight over Paras as in the last episode, he was also angry with Gill for hurting him. Things and equations between housemates are getting strained and we will also get to see Asim Riaz announcing rules of the house under his captaincy. He mentions Paras and Mahira will stay away from each other.

