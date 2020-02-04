Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma calls Paras Chhabra her ‘Raste Ka Kanta’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Viewers eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as they unfold a lot of interesting stuff. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the team of Malang including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu entertain the fans and viewers. During the episode, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor enjoy some fun and games. The Malang team also enter the house and make the contestants perform the ‘Skull Ho Na Ho’ task.

The official Bigg Boss handle wrote on Twitter, “'Skull Ho Na Ho' task leke #Malang ke stars #AdityaRoyKapur, @kunalkemmu aur @DishPatani aaye ghar ke sadasyon ke saath khelne!” In the video, turn by turn, all the contestants take chances to break the skull of a contestant who they think will be a barrier in their way to win the trophy. During the task, Paras Chhabra’s love interest in the house, Mahira Sharma goes on to break the skull named 'Paras'. While breaking Paras’ skull with the hammer, Mahira states her reason for breaking it. In the video, Mahira calls Paras her ‘Raste Ka Kanta’ in the game.

In the video, Mahira goes on to add that as Paras has been saying that he will be taking the Bigg Boss 13 trophy back home, Sharma calls Chhabra her ‘Raste Ka Kanta’ to win the trophy. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla also broke the skull named Paras, sharing his reasons.

Who do you think will win the show?