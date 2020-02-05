Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma gets evicted from the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In the process, some of the contestants get evicted and only a person lifts the trophy. Now, according to the latest update, Mahira Sharma is out from Bigg Boss 13 House.

Yes, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Mahira is the latest to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house. She has been shown the door in the mid-week evictions. It's surprising that the actress was ousted from the show in the middle of the week. Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated last week.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is just a few days away. Who do you think will lift the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

