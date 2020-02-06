Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother feels sorry for Akanksha; reacts to Mahira’s eviction

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In the process, some of the contestants get evicted and only a person lifts the trophy. Mahira Sharma is one of the recently evicted contestants. However, her mother Sania Sharma was stunned to know about her eviction.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Mahira’s mother spoke about the same. On hearing about the reports of her daughter’s eviction from the show, she replied, “What are you talking about? When I heard about this, I called up Colors channel and they denied it. In fact, they told me to send clothes for Mahira for a week at least. I don’t think she is coming out.”

She also spoke about Paras and Mahira’s proximity that’s being widely discussed outside the house and even by host Salman Khan who had reprimanded Paras and reminded him of his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.

Reacting to this, Sania Sharma said, “Paras and Mahira are friends. I trust my daughter. Even when my son went inside and returned after five days, he too told me to rest assured that there’s nothing brewing between them. Mahira is only focused on her career. She will follow in the footsteps of her idol Kareena Kapoor and get married at the age of 32.”

Speaking about Akanksha Puri, she said, “I feel sorry for Akanksha. My daughter is not responsible for her state. If anyone’s boyfriend speaks such trash as Paras did about her, it is not difficult to understand what she’s going through.”

