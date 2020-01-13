Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother reacts to her closeness with Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: One reality show that never fails to entertain viewers is Bigg Boss. Presently, season 13 of the show is on air. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Some of the celebrities are making headlines for their close bonding with fellow housemate and two such contestants are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Their closeness towards each other has been grabbing eye-balls lately. With Paras already having girlfriend Akansha Puri outside the house waiting for him, recently, a report stated that Chhabra has been using Mahira only for publicity in the game. Reacting to all reports related to Mahira and Paras’ equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Mahira’s mother opens up about her daughter’s growing closeness with Paras Chhabra.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahira’s mother said that she likes Paras. She further mentioned that she likes him for supporting Mahira in the game and the Bigg Boss 13 house. Adding on to Chhabra and Sharma’s relationship, Mahira’s mother also mentioned that although she likes him, there are times when Paras would control Mahira and not let her play her game.

