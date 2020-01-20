Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma says she hates Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial reality TV series. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The TV series is getting interesting with every passing episode.

Fans are always eager to watch the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The Bollywood star comes with a report card of all the contestants and schools them over their wrongdoing over the week in Bigg Boss 13. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was highly entertaining. Madhurima Tuli got evicted and Salman was not in the mood to spare anyone. From yelling at Paras Chhabra to giving Vishal Aditya Singh a piece of his mind, Salman Khan was on fire. Mahira Sharma who has been tagged 'weak' by all the contestants loses her calm.

In the promo that has made it to the internet, we see Mahira fighting with Rashami Desai. It starts with Paras Chhabra. He, in a task, says that he hates when people call Mahira weak, to which, Salman says that it should be Mahira who should be saying this. Rashami intervenes and says something to which Mahira loses her mind. She fights with her and then storms out in the garden area. Mahira can be heard screaming at top of her voice, "I Hate Her." And Salman Khan is in utter shock to see Mahira's reaction.

Credits: SpotboyE.com