Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma says she won't wear bikinis on the show

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular TV actress. She has played key roles in soaps like Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3. She has also been a part of many Punjabi singles and is quite a popular model in Punjab as well. Currently, she is seen inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.



Before entering the house, the actress had shared with the TimesofIndia.com that she is not open to the idea of finding love and skin show on BB 13.The actress, who bagged her first major role as supporting actress in Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan, said, “I won't wear bikinis on the show. Never in my life I will wear a bikini on-screen. I am not comfortable also the family and place I belong to it is not allowed. Even showing cleavage is a big deal for me (bahut badi baat hai)."



Mahira created an uproar on the premiere night by addressing inmate Asim Riaz as brother, who was trying to hit on her. The 22-year-old actress is very confident that Bigg Boss is not a place to find love. She said, "We work in the entertainment industry where healthy flirting is fine. We usually come across people who flirt with you, but then I don't think Bigg Boss is a place to find love. Also, I belong to Kashmir and such things are not allowed in my family. I am very clear about this no boyfriend, relationship for me inside Bigg Boss 13 house."