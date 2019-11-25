Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Vishal Aditya Singh are the newest ‘couple’ in the house!

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss has seen much controversy. We have seen several fights in the house, and even contestants who earlier got along have had major showdowns recently.
However, in a new promo released by the channel, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are seen romancing each other. In addition, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh will been seen setting the house on fire with their steamy chemistry and fiery romance.
Well, all of them are acting on Bigg Boss' orders. Yes, this is all part of an upcoming and interesting task. While Sidharth and Rashami's BB 13 romance has already been making headlines, the latest teaser brings out cute and romantic moments between Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. Paras, who seems to have a soft-corner for Mahira, is acting as the director. He is cleverly giving them advice on how to make the scene more romantic and steamy. In the opposite team, we have Sidharth and Rashami as the couple, and Shehnaaz is directing them.
Have a look.
Dil se Dil tak, bedroom se swimming pool tak lagne wali hai @sidharth_shukla aur @TheRashamiDesai ke beech romance ki chingari!— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2019
Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan #SidRa pic.twitter.com/BiSkb2IKCG
Add new comment