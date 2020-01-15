Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother asks Paras not to kiss her daughter

MUMBAI: One reality show that never fails to entertain viewers is Bigg Boss. Presently, season 13 of the show is on air. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The show has witnessed many couples come out from the house, and while some stay together long after the show, some don't manage to stay together. And well, while there are many examples of both from the past seasons, one of the most talked-about couple of sorts in Bigg Boss 13 is none other than that of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. However, while their equation hasn't been laid out very clearly, one cannot forget that Paras does have a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri. And well, with the family week here, it looks like he is going to have a rough one.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mahira Sharma's mother visits the house during the family week, and she goes straight up to Paras and asks him if she should hit him, rather playfully. She is seen talking about his girlfriend and in fact, says he has a beautiful girlfriend Akanksha, and at the same time, she clearly asks him to not give kisses to her daughter. All this while both Mahira and Paras have a smile on their faces while they look at her.

