Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother lashes out at Shehbaz Gill

31 Jan 2020 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: The near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13 contestants have come in to stay in the house in the 'connections week'. While the first day seemed to be all about meeting and greeting, the following day we again saw fireworks in the house. Yes, in last night's episode, Shehnaaz Gill's brother got into a tiff with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Things turned nasty as Shehbaz went on to call Paras as Mahira's 'papu.'

Shehbaz's game has left Mahira Sharma's mother shocked and fuming in anger. In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Mahira's mother expressed her disgust and opened up about some secrets. She revealed that before entering the BB 13 house, Shehbaz had called her up as he wanted to speak his son, who has also entered the house. Shehbaz told her that he along with Akash will try his best to get them Shehnaaz and Mahira together and play as a team, just like the initial days. However, his actions in the house has left her completely shocked as he is just doing the opposite of what he had assured. 

The actress' mother added that just like Sana, her brother is also a flipper. She added that she is extremely disappointed with him.
