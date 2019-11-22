Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother Sania criticises Shefali and Hindustani Bhau for bullying her daughter

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for the daily soap, Kundali Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13.

The actress, who is slowly emerging as one of the strongest contestants of show, was recently mocked by Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Jariwala. They made fun of her facial features and by calling her names like 'bade hothon waali chipkali'. The actress could not take the mocking and bursts into tears. In an interview with Times Of India, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma slammed Shefali and Hindustani Bhau both for their mean comments against her daughter.

She said to the daily, "I am very upset with Hindustani Bhau. The day he entered the house, he called everyone his sister. But I was highly disappointed when he mocked Mahira's facial features on national television. If he had genuinely called Mahira his sister why would he make fun of her? Would he do the same with his own sister? Would he mock his real sister on national television? How can you mock someone's looks when you especially know that the other person is an actor and she has to work in the industry? Mahira's upbringing is not like that she did not make any issue of it. He tells everyone and to host Salman Khan that he respects females a lot, but my question is if he would have really respected women he would not have used such a word. I really appreciate Devoleena that at least tried to make Hindustani Bhau understand that whatever he said was wrong."

Sania Sharma is also very upset with Shefali Jariwala and accused the latter of purposely picking up fights with her daughter and making nasty comments. She said, "There are so many other girls in the house and no one has disagreements with her except for Shefali Jariwala. She is new and she wants to survive and be seen in the house so she is purposely picking up fights with Mahira. First, she fought with Devoleena but she soon understood that she is going to look wrong so she started bullying Mahira. She is doing all this for footage because audience has just seen her in one song Kaanta Laga and post that she disappeared. When she entered the show only two names were in the news. One was of Sidharth Shukla and the other was of Mahira. She could not go against Sidharth, so she decided to poke fun of Mahira and go against her. I understand she is doing all this just to stay in the news. This is her comeback project. If she would have got married at the right age, her daughter would have been of Mahira's age. She should realise who she is fighting with, Mahira is a kid in front of her. I don't know why she compares and fights with her."