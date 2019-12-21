News

Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat dances with Asim and Sidharth

21 Dec 2019 05:17 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is loved by the audience for the entertainment quotient.

However, since the weekend is here, one can expect Salman Khan to give housemates a piece of his mind. Amidst this, Bollywood actress, Mallika Sherawat will be seen entering the house to spend some time with the housemates. This past week has been full of fights with the ugliest one taking place between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Now, with Mallika’s entry in the house, we can expect some respite from the same.

In the promo of the show, we get to see Mallika enter the house from the bedroom area. The curtains can be seen going up and she is seen dancing in front of the housemates. As soon as they see her, everyone starts shouting. Mallika goes to the housemates and asks for a place to sit. Sidharth offers her his lap and Mallika perches herself on it. She then goes onto ask Sidharth about his liking in the house. Sidharth tells her that his heart is beating for her only.

Later, Sidharth and Mallika are seen dancing together and housemates enjoy it. Shehnaaz is also happy to see this. Later, Mallika and Asim perform an intimate dance in the house.

Credits: Pinkvilla
past seven days