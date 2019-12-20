Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat enters the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The show has seen and has been adding many guests and wild card entrants unlike previous seasons and the same are working in favour of the show as it is one of the most-watched series right now and TRP reports are the proof. For the uninitiated, the series has also got an extension of five weeks with Salman Khan as host for the extension period as well. Speaking of the wild card contestants, many celebs such as Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana among others entered the show.

And now, as per the latest update, popular actress Mallika Sherawat will be making a splash on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the video of herself as she headed towards the studio to shoot. She captioned the same as, "On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas :)? @colorstv @voot #bigboss #bigboss13." In the clip, we can see Sherawat in a casual avatar. She was seen wearing a white top and denim.

Take a look below.