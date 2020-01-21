Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar and Gauahar Khan fight about Sidharth and Asim's showdown

MUMBAI: During the Elite Member Club task yesterday, the contestants were asked not to get off the horse but Vishal did. Sidharth noticed this and pointed out to Asim - the sanchalak of this game. Asim denied seeing him getting down and said since he's the sanchalak it will ultimately be his decision and he won't listen to anyone. This irked Sidharth and they both got into a fight.

Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Manveer Gurjar and Gauahar Khan are fighting over it on social media.

Gauahar has been supportive of Asim Riaz and vocal about it too. She wrote, 'Wow ! Letter mein nahi likha tha ki utar nahi sakte toh mid way batana padha, taaki baad mein sanchalak pe bill phate!' The actress meant that it wasn't written in the letter to get off the horse during the task, which Sidharth pointed out in the middle of the task. So, that the entire blame goes on the task's moderator Asim.

Reacting to his, Manveer wrote, 'Not Against! But as a Ex-Contestant of #bbhouse !!Utar hi sakte to bethne ka task na hota!! बेठ गये तो बेठ गये, उतर गये तो बाहर गये..समझ समझ का फेर है! logo ne ghode(horse) se na utarne k liye kya kya jhela hai!! Ye #Vishal style dikhane k chakar me gya!!'

Well, whom do you support in the game? Hit the comments below.

Credits: TOI