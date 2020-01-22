Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar lashes out at Asim

MUMBAI:Along with the audience and fans, ex-contestant Manveer Gurjar also follows the ongoing season of Bigg Boss closely and voices

his opinion too. After the huge fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, netizens are divided over them. Some feel Sidharth was

wrong in bringing Asim's family into the fight, while others believe that Sidharth's act was just a reaction to Asim's behaviour.

Manveer wrote a tweet, wherein, he said that Asim is taking his popularity too seriously and he needs to calm down.

He tweeted, 'Poke Poke Poke!! Provoke Provoke Provoke!! Loud Loud Loud!! Irritated Irritated Irritated!! He deserves a tight Slap!! Do Char logo ne tareef kya kar diya!! #Asim ko lag raha hai show ye chala raha hai!! BiggBoss:- आपसे किसी ने सलाह माँगी है #StopUsingSidForTRP.'

This tweet came after Bigg Boss summoned both Asim and Sidharth to the confession room. Bigg Boss schooled Asim for disobeying orders. Asim suggested that Sid needs to take anger management classes.

On hearing this, Bigg Boss reprimanded him and told him nobody has asked him for his advice.

Sidharth expressed his wish to leave the show because Asim was poking him to no end. Sidharth also said that he isn't mad to behave in this way.

Bigg Boss asked Sidharth to stay away from Asim and ignore him completely.

Credits: TOI