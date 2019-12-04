News

Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta to enter the house

04 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting increasing entertaining. The dose of unlimited frama has the audience hooked to the show.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and famous producer Vikas Gupta is all set to get locked up inside the house for a few days. In fact, reports added that he will play the game just like all other housemates and is also expected to go through the nomination process.

SpotboyE shared the first glimpse of the mastermind before he makes it to the controversial house. In a picture shared by Khabri, the producer could be seen interacting with the press, hours before he enters the show. He was donning a grey pathani suit and looked visibly excited. We could also see a telephone placed beside Vikas and that made us wonder if that is how he will be first teasing the contestants before finally meeting them. Well, exciting times ahead!

Have a look.


Isn’t that super exciting? Vikas was one of the most popular contestants of his season, and we cannot wait to see him back in the house.

