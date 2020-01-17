News

Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta PRAISES Mahira Sharma's mother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 01:57 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Viewers know the show is currently focusing on family week special episodes and this piece revolves around Vikas Gupta and Mahira Sharma's mother. Well, Mahira Sharma's mother entered the house. She hugged everyone including Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz and others which literally won the hearts of audiences. Mastermind Vikas Gupta who was a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house for some time as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has recently shared a tweet praising Mahira’s mother for her sweet gesture towards all the housemates. He also praised her for hugging Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz. Vikas wished he was there to getting some love.

Take a look below:

Tags > Salman Khan, Mahira Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Bigg Boss, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days