Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta PRAISES Mahira Sharma's mother

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Viewers know the show is currently focusing on family week special episodes and this piece revolves around Vikas Gupta and Mahira Sharma's mother. Well, Mahira Sharma's mother entered the house. She hugged everyone including Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz and others which literally won the hearts of audiences. Mastermind Vikas Gupta who was a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house for some time as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has recently shared a tweet praising Mahira’s mother for her sweet gesture towards all the housemates. He also praised her for hugging Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz. Vikas wished he was there to getting some love.

Take a look below: