Bigg Boss 13 may go off air soon?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a new season. The show is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons.

However, this time it is making headlines not just because of the contestants but also for its content. A protest has begun by a few asking for a ban on the show. Recently, reports had it that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is looking into the content of the show after a letter was written to the Minister Prakash Javadekar citing that show damages the Indian culture. Now, it seems the show is being scrutinised by the ministry and that it may go off the block. Reports suggest that the ministry is very carefully looking into the content of the show and there is a possibility that it will be taken off.

A source from the Government told Deccan Chronicle that Bigg Boss 13 has crossed the line of decency and that the show is toxic. The source said, "Our investigation has found the show to cross the line (of decency). They are now seriously exploring the possibility of banning the show, as it encourages negative competition among the contestants.” Another source was quoted saying, “Bigg Boss is toxic and addictive. The male-female contestants clearly play against each other in a sexually charged atmosphere. This is not an ordinary reality-show about a bunch of semi-celebrities being locked up together. It is an invitation to get seriously close in ways that are really not acceptable to our culture."