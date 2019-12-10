News

Bigg Boss 13: Meet the 4 contenders who will battle for captaincy!

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the week when the celebrity contestants will battle it out to become the next captain in the Bigg Boss house.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is not only keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with drama but also faring well on the rating charts.

In tonight’s episode contestants will compete with each other in the captaincy task called ‘BB Post Office’.

As per the task, contestants will receive a letter from their family members. At every buzzer they have to find out the letter and decide whether they want to keep or destroy the letter. If they destroy it they become the contender to become the captain of the house.

TellyChakkar has learnt that four contenders who will battle it out are Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Zariwala and Vikas Gupta.

Who do you think will win the captaincy task?

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Zariwala, Vikas Gupta, TellyChakkar,

past seven days