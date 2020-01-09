Bigg Boss 13: Meet the new 'Nautankibaaz' of the house, Siddharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day-by-day with several twists and turns happening in the house. While the fights between the contestants continue, there are also some light-hearted moments which makes the environment of the house delightful.



We all know how contestants keep changing their behaviour as per the situation. Currently, some new drama is taking place in the house where we will get to see Siddharth Shukla's brand new avatar where he is seen doing some funny antics with Madhurima Tuli. From following her in the house to pulling her leg to praising her, Sid is totally behind it. On the other side, Madhurima is no less as she too has some clever and interesting reactions to Sid's nautanki avatar.



Apart from this, Haarsh Limbachiyaa enters the house and the atmosphere gets funny with his presence. He has come up with some interesting things for the housemates which are surely going to take all of us on a laughter riot.



While the contestants describe each other in their own way, Haarsh has a funny twist for each of them which will make you go ROFL. Well, not just Haarsh but also the contestants couldn't stop themselves from having a good laugh.



The upcoming episode will be quite interesting. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.