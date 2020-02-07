Bigg Boss 13: Nakuul Mehta calls the show ‘ridiculous’ and ‘problematic’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is also known for being one of the most controversial TV shows. Presently, season 13 of the show is on air and is heading towards its grand finale.

The Bigg Boss 13 is making noise for all the right and wrong reasons. It has immense fan following and many celebs are also keeping a track of the show. However, there are also some actors who have been sharing their interesting opinions on the current season.

Previously, in an interview with PTI, Hina Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, had called the current season ‘Crazy’. And now, Nakuul Mehta, who acted in the soap Ishqbaaaz, said that he feels the show is ridiculous and problematic.

Speaking to Zoom TV, when Nakuul was quizzed about what he thinks of Bigg Boss 13, he said, “It is ridiculous, I think it's ridiculous. It's problematic. My moral barometers shouldn't apply to somebody else. I feel each of us is adult, each of us is educated, we have to apply our own moral conduct to is this the kind of stuff we want to encourage. Mera jo barometer, na bolta hain. Jab mein Ishqbaaz kar raha tha, initially it had a violent streak and aggressive streak. I had a problem even with a fictional character. And playing a real character is absolutely unthinkable."

