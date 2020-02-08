Bigg Boss 13: Neena Gupta to grace the show; she has something special for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, a lot of dramatic things are still happening on the show. And, this weekend is going to be special as someone is all set to grace the show and she is none other than veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Yes, the Badhaai Ho actress took to her social media handle and revealed that she will make an appearance on the reality show, and also has something special for Salman Khan.

The film and television actress shared a video and captioned it as, “Aa rahi hun big boss mein salman bhai ke liye kuch lekar #bigboss.” In the video, she can be seen inside a beauty parlor looking gorgeous in a multi-coloured saree. She tells her fans that everyone in the parlor has hugged her and told her to pass it on to Salman Khan. She then says she is coming to Bigg Boss with a lot of hugs for Salman.

Take a look at the video here:

Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.