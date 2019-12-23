News

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens love SidNaaz reunion

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by the audience for its entertainment and drama quotient. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had an ugly fight over the weekend.

Now, fans will finally get to see some cute banter between Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo shared by the makers, we got to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz eating together on the dining table and the latter telling him that she wants to keep him on her head instead of her feet. Later, Sidharth goes to hug her on the bed and also plants a kiss on her forehead.

Seeing this, Vikas Gupta declared to Shefali Jariwala that both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other. After hearing this declaration from Vikas, Shefali was shocked but even Twitterati couldn’t keep calm. Many #SidNaaz fans have been tweeting about the two and have requested the channel to make Vikas stay on till the end of the show.

Over the past few days, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had been talking to each other off and on which left everyone confused as to what their equation is like. Now, it will be interesting to see how things develop further.

Have a look at a few tweets.

