Bigg Boss 13: Netizens love SidNaaz reunion

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by the audience for its entertainment and drama quotient. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had an ugly fight over the weekend.

Now, fans will finally get to see some cute banter between Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo shared by the makers, we got to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz eating together on the dining table and the latter telling him that she wants to keep him on her head instead of her feet. Later, Sidharth goes to hug her on the bed and also plants a kiss on her forehead.

Seeing this, Vikas Gupta declared to Shefali Jariwala that both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other. After hearing this declaration from Vikas, Shefali was shocked but even Twitterati couldn’t keep calm. Many #SidNaaz fans have been tweeting about the two and have requested the channel to make Vikas stay on till the end of the show.

Over the past few days, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had been talking to each other off and on which left everyone confused as to what their equation is like. Now, it will be interesting to see how things develop further.

Have a look at a few tweets.

Seriously, very happy. Sanu khush karde raho. Ase trp dene rava gae. I m going to watch today’s episode. Finally my babies #SidNaaz are together. #SidNaaz — Nimrat(SidNaaz) (@NimratpalThind) December 23, 2019

BB makers team please don't let this bond break for any trp purpose in future..we love to see them together always..purest bond in bb history#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #SidNaazReunion #SidNaaz — Alisha Ahuja (@AlishaAhuja4) December 23, 2019

Kaise batau #SidNaaz k bina Dil ko kitni tangi hai....Love in the air...kuch kuch hota hai... — Flliper @varsha (@Varshap48871952) December 23, 2019

One again #SidNazz#ishqwithsidnaaz@sidharth_shukla khush to humlog v khush

Jo v ho bs sid khush rahe aur kuch nai



Jab Sid se sab ladte hain to bahut dukh hota hai...khoon khol jata hai

We are hard fan of sid#StopTargettingSid #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill — Sidharth Shukla FC ™ (@SidShukla_1) December 23, 2019