Bigg Boss 13: Netizens slam Shefali Bagga for THIS reason

Season 13 of Bigg Boss kick-started a few days back, and the drama is already in full swing. The show, which is known for its controversies, is currently making headlines for Shefali Bagga's personal attack on co-contestant Arti Singh.



Well, contestants often tend to get very intense during tasks on the show thereby creating a lot of fights and controversies. Similarly, journalist Shefali Bagga has become the new villain as her recent personal attack on Arti Singh didn’t go down well with the viewers of the reality show. Arti has featured on several shows such as Maayka, Waaris, Udaan and is also Govinda’s niece and Krushna Abhishek’s sister.



On Wednesday night’s episode, the contestants were given the luxury budget task ‘Bigg Boss Hospital’ wherein the teams were divided into patients and doctors. Doctors had to ensure that the patient gives up on the treatment and gets up from the wheelchair. To do so, Shefali had to evoke a response from Aarti and Rashami Desai. Shefali was successful in the task, but she did so by making personal remarks and bringing up the topic of Arti’s divorce and her failed marriage. Viewers were not impressed by the way she managed to win the task and took to Twitter to slam Shefali for her personal attack on Arti.



Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ?



She talked about Arti's divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13



Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/PhSctt1HKs — ChetanaBB_fanNo Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) October 2, 2019