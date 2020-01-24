Bigg Boss 13: No immunity for anyone for the entire season

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 is hands down the most popular and talked about show on TV.

Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task for all the contestants in the house. Vishal was elected as the Sanchalak for the task. He is seen plotting the game plan along with Shehnaz Gill whom he wants to make the next captain of the house.

This can be seen in the task as he awards two extra points to Shehnaz during the task, being extremely partial in the game. When Sidharth Shukla confronts him, he refuses to acknowledge it.

This did not go well with Bigg Boss who felt that Vishal misused his power as a sanchalak and said that he is the most confused sanchalak ever. Bigg Boss decided the punish the housemates and declared that there will be no more immunity tasks for this season.

Credits: India Forums