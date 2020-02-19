Bigg Boss 13: OMG! Fans wanted Shehnaaz and Asim to be on top two

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 finalists Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz’s journey has been a roller coaster ride in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier on the show it was seen that Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were best buddies in the house until rivalry took place between these two lads, and in the house their rivalry became the most sensational topic of discussion. Viewers too started discussing about the two.



Shehnaaz was always seen supporting Sidharth. No matter what, she always stood beside him. Meanwhile, Asim and Shehnaaz were seen sharing a gentle bond. Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, and Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz who was extremely close to Sidharth’s heart became the second runner-up whereas Asim became the first runner-up of the show. Sidharth won the Bigg Boss trophy. But many fans wanted something else; they wanted Asim and Shehnaaz to be on top two together. Fans are saying- kaash Shehnaaz Gill hoti top 2 mai Asim Riaz ke saath koi bhi jeet ta farak nahi padhta.”



