Bigg Boss 13: Oops! When Asim Riaz roasted Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is an Indian actor and model and is widely known for participating in Bigg Boss 13. He was born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir. Asim travelled all the way from Jammu to Mumbai to set his career and earn name and fame. He has already been featured in many TV commercials like Blackberrys, B’lue, Numero, UNO etc.

Asim has wrestled his way hard to get into Bigg Boss 13.

Madhurima Tuli, who was born in Odisha and hails from Dehradun, is a well-known television actress. She was the second runner up in a dance reality show. She moved to Mumbai and studied acting at Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting School.

After working in several television soaps, Madhurima participated in Bigg Boss 13.

While Asim is still a part of the show, Madhurima got evicted. During her stint in the show, she had a fun moment with Asim.

During her stay, Madhurima had a huge argument with Asim where the latter had become funny about the situation and started roasting the former. He kept imitating her in front of the mirror and laughed out loud along with other contestants of the house. At that time, Madhurima had said, ‘Haan yehi karo tum’. However, Asim kept dodging her and continued the crazy laugh.

