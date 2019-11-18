Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi REACTS on wife Shefali's closeness with Asim

View this post on Instagram

Once n for all To all the posts regarding pari n Asim. Though it doesn’t deserve a comment yet Everyone GET A LIFE.. No one knows my wife better than me.. Feel pity for everyone.. may be it’s not their fault it’s All b’oz our society doesn’t allow a boy and a girl to be a friend. For all the girls, may be b’oz their father or brother or husband never allowed them to have a male friend and are somewhere jealous of some one who has got great friends and for all the guys, may be b’oz girls have never accepted them as a friend obviously b’oz of their sick mentality.. I pray for everyone may u all find a great friend .. and Guys please grow up... #lovemywife #belief #getalife #colors #salmankhan #endemol #bigboss13 #shefalijariwala #gotigress #getwellsoon #proudhusband #loveyoupari @colorstv @endemolshineind