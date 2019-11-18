Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi REACTS on wife Shefali's closeness with Asim

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 is becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode.
One of the wild-card contestants who has been playing well in the show is Shefali Zariwala.
In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, even host Salman Khan mentioned that Shefali stands out in the house.
Shefali's husband and actor Parag Tyagi is quite happy with the way Shefali is handling situations in the house. However, Parag is quite upset with people referring to Shefali's friendship with Asim as 'closeness'.
He shared a post on his Instagram and spoke about the 'sick mentalaity' of people.
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Once n for all To all the posts regarding pari n Asim. Though it doesn’t deserve a comment yet Everyone GET A LIFE.. No one knows my wife better than me.. Feel pity for everyone.. may be it’s not their fault it’s All b’oz our society doesn’t allow a boy and a girl to be a friend. For all the girls, may be b’oz their father or brother or husband never allowed them to have a male friend and are somewhere jealous of some one who has got great friends and for all the guys, may be b’oz girls have never accepted them as a friend obviously b’oz of their sick mentality.. I pray for everyone may u all find a great friend .. and Guys please grow up... #lovemywife #belief #getalife #colors #salmankhan #endemol #bigboss13 #shefalijariwala #gotigress #getwellsoon #proudhusband #loveyoupari @colorstv @endemolshineind
