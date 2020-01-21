Bigg Boss 13: Paras challenges Rashami to shave her eyebrows

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. While Asim Riaz was the first contestant to be chosen for the elite club, the task will continue further in the next stage. Former contestant Hina Khan will be seen entering the BB house once again to host the next stage of BB Elite Club task. The task continues, and housemates will have to give sacrifices. Paras Chhabra asks Rashami Desai to shave her eyebrows, while Vishal Aditya Singh wants Arti Singh to chop her hair. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have yet another fight in front of Hina Khan and Sid threatens to leave Bigg Boss 13.

The preview for tonight’s episode begins with Mahira Sharma asking Rashami Desai to apply Mehendi on her face. On the other hand, Paras challenges Rashami to shave her eyebrows. Shehnaaz is also shocked, and Hina Khan confirms if this is really what he wants her to do. Paras says yes, he is sure. Vishal Aditya Singh asks Arti Singh to chop her hair to shoulder length. While Hina Khan says she doesn’t think it’s possible, Shehnaaz Gill encourages Arti and she agrees to do it.

During the task, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who are seated with other housemates, start having an argument. The fight increases to the point that Bigg Boss intervenes and asks them both to enter the confession room. A frustrated Sidharth says that Asim pokes him to no end. He then says he wants to quit Bigg Boss 13 and that he is done with Asim.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.