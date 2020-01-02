Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma get naughty

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share a relationship that makes the audience curious about whether they are the best of friends or something more.

In an unseen undekha glimpse that has surfaced on social media, we can see Paras and Mahira channeling their inner naughty kids by pulling, tugging, cursing, and climbing onto each other in the sleeping area. Well, Paras didn’t mind jumping on Mahira in bed either.

The video begins with Paras Chhabra picking up Mahira Sharma, as she guides him to do it properly. The actress then slaps him in fun and he pushes her towards the bed, jumps on her and makes Mahira run out of breath. A helpless Mahira then orders him to get off because, apparently, he is too heavy for her. As Sharma gets up to counter-attack, Paras holds her tightly and the duo acts like they are spitting on each other. Up next, Paras tries to hold Mahira's hand, but she loses her balance and trips hilariously.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE