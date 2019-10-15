Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey take Shehnaaz Gill’s English class

MUMBAI: The popular reality show Bigg Boss is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons. The latest report revolves around Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz Gill.

Well, the contestants test Shehnaaz Gill’s English vocabulary by flooding her with questions related to Grammar. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill and their chemistry are an all-time entertainer in the house. As Shehnaaz has been entertaining her fans with her jovial and fun character in the house, she continues to entertain her fellow contestants with her poor knowledge in English vocabulary. In a video, Paras asks Shehnaaz to spell the word, “Goggles,” owning to her poor vocabulary, she spells ‘Goggles’ as ‘Google.’ The funny banter between Shehnaaz and the co-contestants continues as everyone in the house mock her understanding in English and flood her with related questions at which she miserably fails.