News

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Dey take Shehnaaz Gill’s English class

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 04:28 PM

MUMBAI: The popular reality show Bigg Boss is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons. The latest report revolves around Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz Gill.

Well, the contestants test Shehnaaz Gill’s English vocabulary by flooding her with questions related to Grammar. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill and their chemistry are an all-time entertainer in the house. As Shehnaaz has been entertaining her fans with her jovial and fun character in the house, she continues to entertain her fellow contestants with her poor knowledge in English vocabulary. In a video, Paras asks Shehnaaz to spell the word, “Goggles,” owning to her poor vocabulary, she spells ‘Goggles’ as ‘Google.’ The funny banter between Shehnaaz and the co-contestants continues as everyone in the house mock her understanding in English and flood her with related questions at which she miserably fails.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, English class, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys...

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys vacation in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab

past seven days