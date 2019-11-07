Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla taunt each other's parents

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show. With the entry of wild card contestants, the drama in the house is in full swing.



In the latest episode, the captaincy task starts and contestants get aggressive. Sidharth Shukla tries to snatch luggage bag from Mahira and the latter falls. Sidharth Shukla pushes Paras Chhabra as he had pushed him too. Both Mahira and Shukla get into a verbal spat and the former threatens to get him thrown out from the house.



She says his mouth is smelling and calls him fattu. Paras calls Shukla a fattu and nalla. Mahira accuses team Shukla of stealing their luggage bags, Shefali Jariwala accuses them. Mahira cries and her team supports her. Paras and Shukla taunt each other's parents. Shehnaz tells Shukla that she is proud to be Paras' stephanie. Paras calls 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' nakli and talks about Splitsvilla.



Arti tells Shukla that Shehnaz stopped talking to her after the incident. Himanshi tells Bhau that her brother had stopped going to school as his classmates would tease him by saying 'teri mummy bhag gayi' (your mother has eloped with someone).



Bhau hugs Himanshi after she narrates the entire incident and gets emotional. Asim tells Arti to remove him from the task as Hindustani Bhau needs to stay in the house. Bigg Boss calls contestants to the living room and gets angry at Shukla for his rude behaviour. He punishes Shukla and says that he has been nominated for two weeks. Bigg Boss even punishes Shehnaz as she does not listen to BB and nominates her for a week.