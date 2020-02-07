Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra goes mad after listening to Bigg Boss’ decision, destroys shells

MUMBAI: With the show heading towards its finale, the drama inside Bigg Boss 13 house has escalated a notch higher. Contestants are leaving no stone unturned to do their best and not get evicted from the show.

As part of the show, the contestants participate in various tasks. And in the latest task, once again they ended up indulging in ugly fights. Also, with the fierce nature of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the tasks given to the contestants more often than not get canned. In the latest episode, Rashami Desai was chosen to be the sanchaalak of the task that was held between Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The contestants were given large shells to stay under for a particular time and were allowed to only keep their heads out.

During the first half of the task, Mahira Sharma was seen keeping her hand out of the shell. Rashami, doing her duty of being a moderator, warned her to not do so. In spite of the warning, Mahira put her hand outside again, prompting Rashami to disqualify her from the task. A similar situation happened with Paras Chhabra too, but the duo refused to stop playing the task. Mahira then demanded Bigg Boss to take the final call.

Bigg Boss himself then spoke up and asked them why they have to ask what's right, even though the rules are written clearly in the book. He then told them that Rashami's decision will be the final call.

These words of Bigg Boss disappointed Paras Chhabra. Losing his cool, he went on to destroy the shells while Mahira Sharma called Rashami a liar.

Take a look at the promo here:

