Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra introduces his mother to Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is presently one of the most popular reality shows. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The family special week is on and in tonight’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have ended their rivalry and turned friends again, thanks to Rashami’s niece and nephew in Bigg Boss 13. Paras Chhabra’s mother enters BB house and Paras introduces her to Mahira Sharma. The preview for tonight’s episode starts with Sidharth Shukla taking his mom to meet Rashami Desai, as well as Shehnaaz Gill.

Rashami says that they are there for each other. After Sidharth’s mom leaves, Rahsami is seen crying as no members of her family came. Sidharth Shukla consoles her and later Rashami’s niece and nephew enter the house. Her niece and nephew then ask her why she isn’t friends with Sidharth anymore. They take her out to the garden area and call Sidharth Shukla too, asking them to be friends again. The two shake each other’s hands and also hug each other, thereby ending their rivalry on Bigg Boss 13.

Next to enter in Bigg Boss 13, is Paras Chhabra’s mother. Paras is overjoyed and they both turn emotional, having met after months. He then introduces his mother to Mahira Sharma, and it looks like she has something to say, but the preview ends there.

Credits: SpotboyE.com